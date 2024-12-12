Conor McGregor Reacts to Recent UFO Sightings: What the UFC Star Had to Say About Extraterrestrial Encounters

ByTimothy Wheaton
Conor McGregor, the brash UFC fighter, has added his voice to the growing buzz surrounding recent UFO sightings. In a playful tweet, McGregor expressed his thoughts on the influx of UFO reports, calling it “pretty cool.”

Conor McGregor on UFO’s

Conor McGregor said:

Pretty cool to see ufo’s rocking around freely now. Kang and Kodos shortly, The Simpsons predicted it. The lads were alright. #Kang #Kodos

Conor McGregor’s comment comes amidst an uptick in UFO sightings, including several in the UK and the US in recent weeks. From November 20 to 22, 2024, drones were spotted hovering over multiple Royal Air Force (RAF) bases in the UK, including RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, which are crucial to the US Air Force’s operations.

Recent UAP and UFO Sightings

These sightings occurred while preparations were underway for RAF Lakenheath’s nuclear mission, prompting concerns about potential surveillance from foreign adversaries. The UK Ministry of Defence has maintained its stance on UAPs, stating that it has not investigated such reports since 2009 and that no UAP sightings have indicated any military threat to the UK.

Across the Atlantic, similar reports have emerged in Somerset County, New Jersey, where residents reported multiple sightings of unidentified objects in early December 2024. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of UAP sightings near US military and nuclear facilities.

In the UK, Manchester Airport recently faced a media frenzy after images and videos of a purported UFO appeared on social media, allegedly showing a spherical object. However, airport officials dismissed the claims, asserting that the footage was likely fake and that their security systems would have flagged any legitimate threat.

As Conor McGregor’s comment highlights, whether you believe in extraterrestrial life or not, the mystery surrounding UFOs shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

