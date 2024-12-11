Conor McGregor exposed for deleted derogatory tweet to journalist

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been ripped on social media after posting a derogatory post aimed at Irish Mirror reporter, Paul Healy — labelling the correspondent a “smelly pr*ck” — after the heralded reporter covered his civil rape case with Nikita Hand last month.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand in the High Court last month, after the plaintiff alleged the mixed martial arts fighter raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018.

Ordered by a jury of twelve to pay close to €250,000 in damages to Ms Hand, last week, McGregor — who claimed he had been subject to a “kangaroo court” was also ordered to pay court fees and legal costs for the plaintiff, which reportedly could come to almost €1,000,000.

Labelling Ms Hand a “vicious liar” in a host of social media posts in the days following the verdict — which he confirmed he planned to appeal through his legal counsel, Conor McGregor posted a derogatory comment toward reporter, Healy on social media last night, which has since been deleted.

Conor McGregor launches tirade at Irish journalist on social media

“You’re welcome smelly,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account, before it was deleted. “Paul smelly Healy. Smelly little pr**k have a wash.”

Responding to Conor McGregor’s comment, Healy offered the Crumlin native a face-to-face interview, which has yet to receive a response from the 36-year-old fighter.

“Had a good professional encounter with McGregor’s spokesperson who kindly provided comment yesterday.Woke up this morning to Conor calling me smelly again. Deleted but I just about caught it. @TheNotoriousMMA. How about an interview and you can say it to my face?”

Furthermore, earlier this week, reports emerged detailing how McGregor is weighing up a potential permanent relocation with his family to the United States, amid the fallout from his civil case in the Irish High Court last month.

“Conor has been completely rattled by the devastating fallout as a result of losing the civil case,” a source close to McGregor told the Mirror. “He is going to appeal the verdict to clear his name. He is genuinely very upset by it all and the manner in which he feels he has been betrayed.”

“The commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey. However, the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the United States where most of his fans are standing by him. He wants out of Ireland for the moment and to move back to the States.”