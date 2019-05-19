Conor McGregor Reacts To RDA’s Submission Win Over Kevin Lee

Spread the word!













Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos got back into the win column by submitting Kevin Lee (highlights here) in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

As has become the custom after each fight night, Conor McGregor has reacted to the bout’s result.

This time, of course, McGregor may have had a bit more of a vested interest in the outcome, as he was scheduled to battle then-champion dos Anjos at UFC 196 in March 2016. Dos Anjos pulled out with a foot injury, paving the way for McGregor’s fateful, now-classic rivalry with Nate Diaz. Responding to a tweet about dos Anjos’ return to the win column, McGregor poked fun at “RDA’s” withdrawal:

“I guess we’ll never know, cos he bottled it, with a broken toe.”

I guess we’ll never know, cos he bottled it, with a broken toe. https://t.co/gEGfEv9AHL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

A fan responded to McGregor’s tweet with a picture of dos Anjos’ badly swollen foot from the incident. ‘The Notorious’ had a typical troll-worthy response:

“Lol my bad, I didn’t know it was actually just a bruise.”

Lol my bad, I didn’t know it was actually just a bruise. https://t.co/4QEkuQxo4B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

A classic clap-back from McGregor. He’s been accused of making several high-profile main event winners’ big moments about him.

Tonight was no different.