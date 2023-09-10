Irish megastar Conor McGregor isn’t buying Alexander Volkanovski as the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

The former two-division titleholder was active on social media as the promotion presented UFC 293 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. While much of McGregor’s commentary on X focused on the event itself, he made it quite clear that he doesn’t agree with the UFC’s current P4P rankings. Specifically, the fact that Volkanovski’s name is sitting at the top of the illustrious list.

“Ask my bollox that little sausage volkanovski is no way p4p 1,” McGregor wrote. “Silly. That’s quick world for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage…”

It didn’t take long for word of the challenge to get back to the featherweight champion, who immediately issued a response suggesting the pair could step inside the cage at UFC 300 next year.

Let’s do it at #UFC300 @TheNotoriousMMA,” Volkanovski replied.

Could We See Volkanovski Put Off a Lightweight Rematch to Fight Conor McGregor?

We certainly can’t see Conor McGregor cutting down to 145 ever again, but Volkanovski has stepped up to lightweight once before. Perhaps he’d be willing to do it again if it meant cashing in on a massive matchup with the Irishman.

After failing to capture a second world title against reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Alexander Volvanovski bounced back, defending his featherweight strap in emphatic fashion against Yair Rodriguez in July. Since then, a new potential title challenger has emerged in Ilia Topuria. El Matador’ secured his sixth-straight win inside the Octagon and 14th overall in June when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Josh Emmett.

Volkanovski has also expressed interest in once again moving up to lightweight to run back his Fight of the Year contender with Islam Makhachev, but we wouldn’t blame ‘The Great’ for putting that rematch on hold if it means an opportunity to step inside the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

Who do you think comes out on top in a hypothetical clash between the former and the reigning featherweight champions?

