UFC star Conor McGregor sees President run squashed by Irish senators: ‘I wouldn’t nominate him to wash the dishes’

Hinting at a potential run of the role of President of the Republic of Ireland at the beginning of this month, UFC star, Conor McGregor has seen any potential aspirations for the ceremonial role squashed and knocked down by a host of Irish senators and TD, with one claiming they wouldn’t nominate the Dubliner to “wash the dishes” – nevermind enter the political sphere.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match back in July 2021.

And expected to make his long-awaited return to active competition next year, McGregor, who has been earmarked by many to potentially headline UFC 300 in April as part of a monumental pay-per-view card against rival, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor eyes Irish Presidential run

Accused last month of “inciting hate” on social media through his controversial and “far-right” branded views of Ireland’s immigration policy, McGregor hinted at a potential run for the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland, claiming he would face-off with candidates such as former Taoiseach pair, Bertie Ahern, and Enda Kenny, as well as former Sinn Fein President, Gerry Adams.

“Potential competition if I run: Gerry (Adams), 78,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Bertie (Ahern), 75. Enda (Kenny), 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs. govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game.”

“I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

However, despite McGregor’s intentions to run for President of the Republic of Ireland, the 35-year-old mixed martial arts fighter’s aspirations may have already hit the skids, with Irish senators and TD’s, claiming they would not back him to lead the country according to a report from The Sun – with one Independent claiming they would not nominate him to “wash the dishes”.