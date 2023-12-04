UFC star Conor McGregor teases run for Irish presidency amid criticizm for alleged far right views: ‘I listen’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more hinted at a potential incoming run for the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland, in the weeks following criticizm from numerous figures and political ministers for his alleged far-right views and controversial stance on the country’s immigration policy.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was accused of “inciting hate” through “disgraceful” posts on his official social media last month by current Minister for Defense and Foreign Affair, Tanaiste, Micheal Martin, amid violent clashes between An Garda Siochana and civilians in Dublin last month.

Furthermore, reports also confirmed how the 35-year-old mixed martial arts fighter is currently part of an investigation by An Garda Siochana for his part in alleged incitement following and during riots in the capital, for posts he made across his official X (formally Twitter) account.

However, despite criticizm, in which Conor McGregor, a native of Crumlin has been labelled as a poster boy for the“far-right” amid his circulated opinion on Ireland’s immigration policy, the Dubliner has teased once more a potential run for the presidency, claiming his age would bring him more popularity amid elder former and current statesmen and women.

Conor McGregor teases potential run for President of Ireland

Namely, McGregor chose three possible opposition candidates for himself if he were to run in the form of former Irish Taoiseach’s, Bertie Ahern, and Enda Kenny, as well as former Sinn Fein president, Gerry Adams.

“Potential competition if I run: Gerry (Adams), 78,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Bertie (Ahern), 75. Enda (Kenny), 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs. govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”