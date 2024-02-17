Conor McGregor predicts early win for Ian Garry in UFC 298 fight with Geoff Neal: ‘He’s gonna run through him’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has listed his predictions for a host of main card fights tonight ahead of UFC 298 in Anaheim, claiming his compatriot, unbeaten welterweight, Ian Garry will “run through” Geoff Neal in the opening round en route to a blistering stoppage win.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he headlined a pay-per-view card for the promotion back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

And expected to make his comeback in a return later this year against former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, McGregor insists he will return this summer, much to the dispute of promotional leader, Dana White.

Conor McGregor lays out prediction for Ian Garry at UFC 298

Sharing his thoughts on tonight’s UFC 298 main card – McGregor has picked Garry to beat Neal, as well as Robert Whittaker to topple the returning, Paulo Costa, and Alexander Volkanovski to rally an early storm and finish unbeaten Spaniard, Ilia Topuria in the pair’s featherweight championship showdown.

“Awesome night of @ufc fights tonight!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Garry is going to run thru (sic) Geoff in the first round. Volk will get hurt early but come back and KO Ilia. Over in two rounds. Costa and Whittaker will have a good 3 round exchange as will Merab and Henry. Have a good evening everyone and remember, Proper Whiskey, Forged Irish Stout, and McGregor rule the roost, baby!”

Awesome night of @ufc fights tonight! Garry is going to run thru Geoff in the first round. Volk will get hurt early but come back and KO illia. Over in 2 rounds. Costa and Whittaker will have a good 3 round exchange as will Merab and Henry. Have a good evening everyone and… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 17, 2024

Do you think Ian Garry will stop Geoff Neal early akin to Conor McGregor at UFC 298?