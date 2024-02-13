Dana White addresses issues booking return fight for UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘He doesn’t need the money’

Despite claims he will make his long-anticipated return to the Octagon at an event this summer, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor “doesn’t need the money” a return to fighting would bring to him, according to UFC CEO, Dana White – who claimed it proved a roadblock to booking the Dubliner’s comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from active competition since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And remaining steadfast in his claim that he will be fighting this summer, McGregor, 35, claims he will fight at UFC 302 on June 29. during International Fight Week – in the form of a middleweight fight with his Ultimate Fighter 31 foe, Michael Chandler.

However, recently, promotional boss, White claimed it would be the Fall before fight fans would see McGregor fight inside the Octagon once again, much to the dismay of the ex-champion, who himself urged the CEO to ink a date for his comeback to the UFC.

Dana White addresses future of UFC star Conor McGregor

And discussing the fighting future of McGregor, promotional boss, White claimed that the Dubliner’s accumulation of finances has limited his chances of booking a return to the UFC.

“Well, first of all, he (Conor McGregor) is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries youcan come back from,” Dana White told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? You know, the guys who break that bone – so that’s an issue right there, number one.”

“Number two: Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money,” White explained. “So, when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy – I mean, Khabib (Nurmagomedov). Khabib doesn’t need the money. Khabib retired.”

