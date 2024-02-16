Ian Garry branded ‘Championship level’ fighter ahead of UFC 298 return: ‘At least with the right matchups’

Ian Garry has been branded a “championship level” fighter ahead of his return at UFC 298 this weekend in Anaheim, according to veteran contender, Matt Brown – who claims the Dubliner can land spoils at welterweight, as long as he receives the right stylistic matchup.

Garry, the current number ten ranked contender, makes his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 298, taking on rival, Geoff Neal in a long-anticipated grudge pairing of the two kickboxing talents.

And taking his undefeated talents to Brazil for this training camp, Dublin striker, Garry trained alongside former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira at the Sao Paulo finisher’s Chute Boxe base in South America.

Ian Garry heaped with praise ahead of UFC 298

Attempting to work through Neal this weekend en route to another bad-blooded affair with former interim champion, Colby Covington – whom he intends to “retire” later this year, Garry, 26, has what it takes to strike divisional gold, according to Brown.

“Ian Garry is championship f*cking level material,” Matt Brown told MMA Fighting. “I don’t give a f*ck about all the sideshow sh*t. That dude is championship level, at least with the right matchups with the striking guys.”



“I don’t know about his wrestling yet,” Brown explained. “I haven’t seen him (Ian Garry) on his back. I haven’t watched a lot of his fights to be honest, but the ones that I have watched, they were striking battles, the dude looks f*cking tremendous and he looks championship level.”

Paulo Costa shoved Ian Garry off the stairs 😂 pic.twitter.com/xtgBULnQYn — Manolo 🌹 (@Manolo_mma) February 16, 2024

Appearing front and center during last night’s pre-fight press conference, Garry was the subject of multiple boos and jeers from the Californian crowd, with former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa shoving him down the stairs off stage after the Portmarnock native threw up two middle finger gestures to fans.

Who wins at UFC 298 this weekend: Geoff Neal or Ian Garry?