Conor McGregor is notorious for making predictions for his upcoming fights, and his upcoming trilogy bout with top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier remains no different.

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor alluded to a specific outcome for the UFC 264 main event on July 10th, foreshadowing a front kick to the nose to close the show.

“The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4.” McGregor said on his Instagram page. “His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty”

McGregor is aiming for revenge after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 257 in January. Despite taking a more respectful approach to “The Diamond” leading up to their last battle, it appears McGregor is reverting back to his old ways in taking jabs at his opponents.

The two lightweight stars went at it in a recent Twitter exchange and discussed meeting in the middle of the octagon for their next fight. McGregor also alluded to making the necessary adjustments to Poirier’s low kicks, which ended up being a major factor in their last matchup.

The trilogy will conclude one of the most up-and-down rivalries in UFC history. Their first bout at UFC 178 resulted in a first-round knockout by McGregor, after the two then-featherweights got on each other’s nerves for weeks leading up to the fight.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will battle for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 and the winner of the McGregor-Poirier trilogy will more than likely get the next opportunity to challenge for the belt.

After former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired from the UFC, the door is wide open when it comes to the exciting and stacked 155-pound division.

What are your early predictions for the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?