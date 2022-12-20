UFC star Conor McGregor blasts Irish football legend Paul McGrath, mocks his battle with alcoholism

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at former Republic of Ireland international, and former Aston Villa center half, Paul McGrath amid his back-and-forth with radio DJ, PJ Gallagher – mocking the former footballer’s battles with alcoholism.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to make a return to mixed martial arts since he suffered a gruesome leg fracture at UFC 264 back in July of last year in a losing effort against Dustin Poirier.

In recent days, the Crumlin native has been engaged in a rather high-profile war-of-words with the above-mentioned former Naked Camera frontman and radio disc jockey, Gallagher – accusing the comedian of “crying about depression” in newspapers. McGregor’s response comes after Gallagher took note of UFC commentator, Laura Sanko’s reference to the Dubliner as part of a British contingent in the organization, with Gallagher claiming the UK “could have” the former champion.

Jumping to the defense of Gallagher, McGrath referred to McGregor’s comments, urging the former to stay away from taking “bullies” comments to heart.”

“P.J. take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone,” Former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender, Paul McGrath tweeted. “Whatever you do don’t let him (Conor McGregor) get the better of ya pal stay well. Top Man.”

“Conor you need to find GOD and when you do, knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend,” Paul McGrath tweeted.

Referring to McGrath, a former Republic of Ireland international footballer as “English”, McGregor mocked McGrath’s previous battles with alcoholism.

“I’ve decided from now on to engage only with positivity and support on this platform,” Conor McGregor said today in a now-deleted tweet. “There is no point to engage in any sort of response to little wimpy cryba’s (sic) and old man farmer beater alcos and his little offspring bottler son. F*ck the lot of them. Back to the gaf it’s a park.” (H/T Alexander K Lee)

lasted one sentence, bravo 👏 pic.twitter.com/CQAFpfQXPp — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) December 20, 2022

Conor McGregor bars Paul McGrath from his Dublin pubs

McGregor, a proprietor of multiple pubs in the Dublin area, most notably The Black Forge in Crumlin, also claimed McGrath would be hereby barred from all public houses owned by him as well.

“Ooh aah Paul McGrath he’s barred from the gate bar for been a f*ckin’ spa,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Ha ha. Best stay out of it Paul. I bully no one. I just come at people when they try and bully me. End of. Also, you’re barred from all my pubs as well now.”