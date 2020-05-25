Conor McGregor Opens As Betting Underdog To Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













McGregor Slight Underdog In Title Fight

In an unsurprising bit of news, Conor McGregor has opened as a slight betting underdog against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Talk of a McGregor vs. Usman title fight heated up after the latter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz offered the fight to the Irishman on Sunday. Usman was originally expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal; however, “Gamebred” now appears to be angling for a rematch with Nate Diaz instead.

That paves the way for McGregor to make history as the first potential three-weight champion in UFC history.

It won’t be easy, though, as displayed by the opening odds provided by Best Fight Odds which have McGregor at +175 while Usman is -225.

That means a bettor would make a profit of $175 with a $100 stake on McGregor. Meanwhile, they would need to bet $225 to make a profit of $100 on the champion.

For context, McGregor opened as a +135 underdog against Khabib Nurmagomedov who was a -165 favorite for their title fight back in October 2018. Given how that contest went with Nurmagomedov dominating McGregor on the ground — as well as on the feet — it’s no surprise that the naturally bigger and wrestling-focused Usman is a larger favorite.

Of course, anything is possible in this sport and those are certainly good odds for those who believe the former two-weight champion can end things with his famed left hand.

What do you make of the odds?