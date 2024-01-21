Dana White reveals Conor McGregor will not make UFC return in June: ‘When he’s ready to fight, then we’ll announce it’

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed former two-division Octagon gold holder, Conor McGregor will not be making his return to the Octagon on June 29. – despite an announcement from the Dubliner that the date in question will mark his first fight in combat sports in three years.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a devastating first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to trilogy rival, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

And sharing the reality television screens with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler last year with the two serving as head coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, McGregor provided what appeared to be a massive fighting update at the turn of the year.

Claiming he is set to headline an International Fight Week event in June – likely UFC 302, McGregor revealed he would be fighting one-time title challenger, Chandler – in a middleweight divisional bow for both.

However, in the time since his New Year’s Eve announcement, the promotion, nor White himself have yet to officially stamp the Dubliner’s return to the Octagon.

Dana White denies June comeback for Conor McGregor

And following last night’s UFC 297 event in Toronto, organizational leader, White briefly touched on the 35-year-old’s fighting future, claiming he would not be fighting in June, however, and maintained that when McGregor was “ready” to compete again, the promotion would announce it.

“No,” Dana White replied when asked if Conor McGregor would be fighting in June, while speaking with assembled media after UFC 297. “When Conor’s (McGregor) ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we do.”

Without a victory inside the Octagon since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a stunning 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over recent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit.

