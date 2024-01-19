Dana White refuses to confirm June fight return for UFC star Conor McGregor as future hits skids once more

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s return is yet again in question after UFC CEO Dana Whjte’s recent statement.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. After months and months of promises from White and McGregor it finally seemed like they had confirmed a McGregor fight date.

While a McGregor Vs. Chandler had been promised a long time ago, and they had filmed and released a series between the pair, an official date had not been announced. All parties began to kick the can along the road and claimed that confirmation was imminent.

It wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that fans finally believed that they had an official date. While at dinner with a glass of red wine in hand, McGregor claimed that he Vs. Chandler was official, and that it would take place at 185lbs.

I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor,” McGregor said in a video on X. “The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler — and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.

Conor McGregor Vs. Michael Chandler cast into doubt

McGregor news, fight or not, has been and now is the biggest news in the MMA world. It did seem that it was full steam ahead unfortunately a McGregor event has hit yet another roadblock.

Earlier today, MMA Journalist of the Year nominee Aaron Bronstater revealed he had heard information that now puts the McGregor Vs. Chandler fight in doubt.

Earlier, Dana White told @tim_micallef that Conor McGregor will fight again this year, but his opponent, return date and weight class have not been confirmed at this time. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 18, 2024

