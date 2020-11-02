UFC superstar Conor McGregor says Nate Diaz is the toughest opponent he has ever faced inside the Octagon. The Irishman labeled Diaz ‘The West Coast Zombie’ and talked up a potential trilogy fight with his long-time rival on social media last night.

McGregor and Diaz have previously fought twice. In March of 2016 ‘Notorious’ suffered a shock defeat against Diaz who stepped up on late notice to face McGregor at UFC 196. Diaz absorbed some early damage before turning the tables on his massively favoured opponent to pick up a second-round submission victory. Later that year the two men ran it back at UFC 202. The fight was a five-round war of epic proportions. Both fighters had their moments, but it was McGregor who picked up the victory via a majority decision in a war. A trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz has long been discussed but never booked.

During a Q&A session on social media McGregor was asked who his toughest ever opponent was and quickly responded by naming the first man to beat him inside the UFC.

“Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie”, McGregor wrote.

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/V1Mo0IYKGJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

McGregor also talked up a potential trilogy fight with Diaz, he wrote.

“Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices. When it happens, I’m ready.”

Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices.

When it happens, I’m ready. https://t.co/NDmvOkXLui — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 257 on January 23. The bout has been made even more interesting by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement after UFC 254. Dana White has insisted ‘The Eagle’ will remain the champion for now. However, by the times McGregor-Poirier II comes around we could well see them scrapping for UFC gold. Perhaps after that ‘Notorious’ will turn his attention back to his toughest ever opponent – Nate Diaz.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III?