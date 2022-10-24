UFC superstar, Conor McGregor expects to enter the Octagon before the release of his new acting debut in Road House.

In August of this year, it was announced that former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor would star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of 80’s action movie, Road House.

It seemed as good a time as ever for McGregor to make his acting debut, something which Hollywood studios had reportedly been pursuing for some time. The Irishman is still recovering from a broken leg suffered during the fight with Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021.

During his time off McGregor has been adamant about a return to fighting and has stayed in very good shape, even appearing to bulk up in size during the 15 months.

Recently, The 32-year-old has posted videos to his social media clips of his training, which has significantly increased in contact and snippets from his time on the acting set.

Although not winning since 2020 and severely lacking in activity, McGregor is not lacking in confidence and has even stated that he will fight several times before the release of the movie.

I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022 “I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases.”

When will Conor McGregor return?

With Road House expect to be released sometime on Amazon Prime in 2023, it is unlikely we will see McGregor fight several times. McGregor has only fought four times in the UFC since 2016 and while they are rare, they are always massive events.

McGregor would also react to UFC 280 this past weekend, calling out newly crowned champion, Islam Makhachev and number one contender, Alexander Volkanovski.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor face when he returns?