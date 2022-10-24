In the aftermath of UFC 280, Conor McGregor once again spoke up, boldly proclaiming that he has the exact skillset suited to defeating the new champ, Islam Makhachev. This prompted responses from numerous notable names in the industry, including Ben ‘Funky’ Askren.

Askren took to Twitter to state that McGregor was simply hoping to jump straight into a title shot, despite the fact that he has been inactive for an extensive period of time, is riding a two-fight losing streak, and is no longer ranked inside the top 10. McGregor would be quick to respond, calling Askren a ‘jackass.’

However, after Askren called for McGregor to retire, the ‘Notorious’ one ramped things up a notch, stating the following:

“@Benaskren Let’s train and we see what’s what then pal. You’ll know then what I’m saying. If you can’t see it already. I have the beating of this style. If you can’t see it, open your eyes and f*ck off.”

Tweet and Delete

However, before the argument would escalate any further, Conor McGregor (or his PR Team) deleted all of his Tweets. This still prompted a response by Askren, as he posted a screenshot of the deleted tweets, paired with the following caption:

“I think Conor’s handlers took his phone, deleted his tweets and put him to bed.”

I think Conor’s handlers took his phone, deleted his tweets and but him to bed 😂 pic.twitter.com/RDcE5BL020 — Funky (@Benaskren) October 23, 2022

McGregor has not addressed the beef with Askren since, but he has made several new posts regarding his latest endeavor, starring in the Hollywood blockbuster, Roadhouse.

“There is no one in Hollywood with the skills or the capability to do what I am doing in this movie “the roadhouse” Box office records. Awards.”

“Fighting is easier than making movies.”

There is no one in Hollywood with the skills or the capability to do what I am doing in this movie “the roadhouse”

Box office records. Awards. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Fighting is easier than making movies. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Do you think Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC?