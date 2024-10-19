Rob Font snaps losing skid with big win over Kyler Philips – UFC Vegas 99 Highlights

In his first outing under the banner of Tristar MMA and head coach, Firas Zahabi, veteran bantamweight contender, Rob Font back to winning ways for the first time since April of last year, landing a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over fellow contender, Kyler Philips in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 99.

Font, the current number ten ranked bantamweight contender, entered tonight’s high-stakes pairing with Philips off the back of a two-fight losing run against former champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and a main event loss to former interim title challenger, Cory Sandhagen.

Without a win since his knockout victory over the highly-touted, Adrian Yanez in April of last year, Font, who took Tristar MMA coach, Zahabi into his corner tonight alongside long-time New England Cartel teammate, Calvin Kattar, looked good on the feet and during some grappling scrambles to outpoint opponent, Philips and land another Octagon win dating back to his debut in the cage years ago.

With his victory, Rob Font solidifies his status as a top-10 bantamweight contender to boot, adding Philips to prior successes over names including Matt Schnell, Thomas Almeida, Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes, Cody Garbrandt and the above-mentioned, Yanez.

Below, catch the highlights from Rob Font’s win over Kyler Philips at UFC Vegas 99