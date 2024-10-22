Conor McGregor’s $500K Bet Against Ngannou Fails: “I’ll Get That Back,” Says Confident Conor

Conor McGregor is determined to bounce back after dropping 500k on Ngannou to lose by knockout.

Ahead of the former UFC heavyweight champion’s PFL debut on Saturday night in Riyadh, ‘Mystic Mac’ placed a half-million dollar bet on Ngannou’s opponent, Renan Ferreira, to win the ‘Battle of the Giants’ headliner via KO.

“The Mac is back with his winning bets. I have a 100% winning ratio on these bets. Ngannou is losing by KO tonight. 12/5 the Brazilian is to knock him out and I’m putting half a million on it and I’m going to win back $1.7million. That’s it. It’s a ruthless business and I’m a ruthless man,” McGregor said in a voice note on X.

Unfortunately for McGregor, things didn’t play out how he’d hoped.

FRANCIS NGANNOU DOMINATES TO TAKE OUT FERREIRA #PFLSuperFights pic.twitter.com/G2k4F2UXUr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 19, 2024

Ngannou pummeled Ferreira for three and a half minutes before the referee finally stepped in and called for the stoppage, handing ‘The Predator’ his first win in mixed martial arts since his lone UFC title defense against Ciryl Gane in January 2022.

Conor McGregor reacts to 500k loss

Reacting to the loss, McGregor made it clear that he wasn’t sweating the $500,000 and that he’d get every dollar back before long.

“THE RICH GET RICHER I’LL GET THAT BACK,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post.

Earlier this month, McGregor banked $1.2 million on Alex Pereira’s successful title defense against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 to end via knockout. ‘Poatan’ finished ‘The War Horse’ in the waning moments of the fourth round. It was Pereira’s third defense of the middleweight strap in 2024, the first two coming against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.