Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor still remains hopeful of fighting in December at UFC 296 – despite the fact the end-of-year event already has its headliner and co-headliner, urging Michael Chandler to sit and wait for him to make a comeback to boot.

McGregor a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the one-time lightweight title challenger has himself yet to return since he suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss to the aforenoted, Poirier back in November of last year on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Initially targeting a return to the Octagon for December at UFC 296, which comes as the Dana White-led organization’s final flagship event of the year, McGregor appears to have seen those plans quashed, given the recent confirmation of fights containing Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington – as well as Alexandre Pantoja, and Brandon Royval, in a title doubleheader.

Conor McGregor confirms plan for Michael Chandler fight in UFC return

However, according to the Crumlin native, who insists he will still fight Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler in his return, he is hopeful of landing a comeback as soon as December.

“Yes, it has to be,” Conor McGregor said of a fight with Michael Chandler during an interview with All Out Fighting. “Has to be. Chandler, sit down and wait and shut your mouth, yeah? The mac will be here soon. En route. I’m still hoping for December.”

McGregor’s most recent professional win came in the form of a 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over recent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone back in January 2020 in a welterweight main event.

As well as addressing an immediate fight with Chandler, McGregor urged former two-time foe and arch-rival, Nate Diaz to make a return to the UFC for a trilogy rubber match – admitting he owed the Stockton native a third battle.

