In a new teaser clip ahead of the premiere of The Ultimate Fighter 31 later this month, footage shows former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor informing opposing coach, Michael Chandler that they be competing at the middleweight limit of 185lbs, before mocking the Missouri native for agreeing with him.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is expected to snap his lengthy hiatus from the Octagon before the close of this year, taking on Chandler in an end-of-season clash, earmarked to take place at the welterweight limit.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since headlining UFC 264 back in July of 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier after he fractured his left tibia and fibula,

Set to release a new documentary series regarding his comeback, titled ‘McGregor Forever’ on Netflix later this month, the Crumlin striker claimed he was under the impression his career was over following his injury suffered against Poirier.

With The Utlimate Fighter 31 set to premiere later this month, the promotion released footage from the season earlier this week, with Conor McGregor shoving Chandler in his face during a square-off inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex facility.

Conor McGregor scoffs at Michael Chandler’s prediction of a second round KO win

And during the broadcast of UFC Charlotte last night, footage from episode one showed another tense and awkward run-in between the duo, in which Conor McGregor claims Chandler would do as he is told to by the UFC, after teasing him regarding a middleweight matchup.

🗣️ Chandler : “Je ferai 84KG”



🗣️ Conor McGregor : “Tu fera ce qu'on te dira.

C'est mon terrain de jeu.

C'est mon jeu pour toujours”pic.twitter.com/Z0QUVAcV4q — ARENA (@MMArena_) May 13, 2023

For Chandler, the former three-time Bellator lightweight gold holder has been sidelined himself since November of last year, featuring in a main card clash with Poirier at UFC 281.

Suffering his third Octagon loss at Madison Square Garden, Chandler was submitted in the third round with a rear-naked choke by the former interim titleholder.