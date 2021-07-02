Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are ramping up the trash talk ahead of their eagerly anticipated trilogy fight which is set to take place at UFC 264 on July 10.

The Irishman recently suggested both men keep the fight standing next weekend and said that whoever shoots for a takedown first is a “b*tch”.

Poirier and ‘Notorious’ currently hold one win ahead of their tie-breaking trilogy bout on July 10. In 2015, McGregor made quick with of ‘The Diamond’ on route to the featherweight title. Earlier this year, Poirier avenged that loss by becoming the first man to knock out McGregor when they rematched at UFC 257.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Poirier said that he believes that comment from McGregor was made out of insecurity.

“He just said something on (social media), the first one that shoots a bitch. That’s what he said, yeah? Isn’t he the one who’s always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules the ultimate fighting, like when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right? How about the first one to get taken down is a b*tch,” Poirier suggested. “It’s martial arts, put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

McGregor got wind of the comments and immediately took to social media to attack Poirier in a series of posts.

“Best boxer, my ass! Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch,” McGregor wrote. “Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch”

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Poirier is yet to issue a reply, but Max Holloway cheekily got involved when he saw the debate about the best boxer in MMA had been reignited.

“Sup bro you rang?” Holloway posted under one of McGregor’s rants at ‘The Diamond’.

Sup bro you rang? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 1, 2021

Do you think Dustin Poirier has struck a nerve after seeing Conor McGregor angrily react to his recent comments?