Conor McGregor is determined to prove he, not Max Holloway, is the best boxer in MMA and insists he will do just that when he squares off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this weekend.

Holloway wowed fans and fighters with his performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7. The former featherweight champ displayed his elite-level boxing skills to beat up Kattar over five rounds to claim a lopsided decision win.

In the fifth and final round, ‘Blessed’ began talking to the commentators. He told Daniel Cormier, Dan Hardy, and Jon Anik he was the best boxer in MMA while simultaneously dodging punches from Kattar.

McGregor praised Holloway’s performance in a recent interview with The Mac Life, he said.

“I thought it was a solid performance. He fought an up and comer and he done well. I was actually doing an interview there and he skateboarded by the window, so he’s obviously hanging around. Yeah, fair play to him. More power to him. He’s definitely in the pipeline for a bout against me, for sure. I would happily rematch Max and after a performance like that, he’s put himself right up there.

“He’s only fought at 155 once,” McGregor added. “He fought against Dustin and he was out-powered but he could certainly do it, and against other lightweights you never know but me and him, the rematch would be 155 for sure.

McGregor’ reconnected with his childhood trainers at Crumlin Boxing Club a few years ago and has taken his boxing to another level since then. The Irishman insists he is the best boxer in MMA and will prove that against Poirier at UFC 257.

“I’m certainly more stable and connected to the floor and then I can flash it up,” McGregor said. “I can go through all styles, I can paint many pictures inside that Octagon. It’s just another wrinkle in my beautiful suit so I look forward to getting in and showcasing all my skills. Boxing is certainly prevalent but I’m flying through the air also. I’m ready for it all.

“[Max] is not the best boxer and I’ll prove that on Sunday,” McGregor concluded. “Watch, I’ll end up kicking bleedin’ Dustin in the head like the last one. I had the boxing crew with me and I end up kicking Donald in the head and breaking his face with my shoulders. I have so many shots and it will just come out magically on the night, so we’ll see what happens.”

Who do you think is the best boxer? Conor McGregor or Max Holloway?