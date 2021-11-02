Conor McGregor has confirmed that the reason why he pulled guard on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was because his leg was already broken.

The Irishman squared off against Poirier back in July but unfortunately, the fight did not go his way. After enduring a tough first frame, McGregor rose to his feet for a final exchange with ‘The Diamond’ before falling back to the floor with what appeared to be a broken ankle. The fight was waved off in between rounds and it was later confirmed that McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in the fight.

Conor McGregor Explains Why He Pulled Guard At UFC 264

Since then, fans and pundits have speculated about the exact moment McGregor suffered his nasty injury. The former dual-weight champion previously claimed he had stress fractures heading into the fight but that hasn’t been corroborated by anybody else with knowledge of the situation.

Last night, McGregor took to social media to admire the work he was able to do from the bottom position while also letting slip that his leg was actually “broke” before the UFC 264 main event hit the mat.

“Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats.

“Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well,” McGregor added. “Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon.”

Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

McGregor continues to heal up following the injury. Last week, ‘Notorious’ was seen hitting pads for the first time since UFC 264 and the 33-year-old looked in great form while doing so.

‘Mystic Mac’ is expected to return to the Octagon in the summer of 2022. In the meantime, Dustin Poirier will square off against Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title on December 11 at UFC 269.

Do you think the reason Conor McGregor pulled guard was that his leg was compromised?

