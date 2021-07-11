Conor McGregor‘s attempt to avenge his latest defeat ended in disaster at UFC 264 as he suffered what has now been confirmed as a break to his lower tibia.

The Irishman looked good early in the UFC 264 main event, rattling off leg kicks and putting hands on Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ began to dominate round one after McGregor decided to jump guard for a choke attempt. When the submission failed the former interim lightweight champion began to hammer away with ground strikes until the final seconds of the opening frame.

As the final few seconds ticked away both men popped back to their feet. They both threw punches simultaneously and missed. McGregor dropped to the floor and immediately pointed to his ankle. Poirier swarmed for the final few seconds, but the ‘Notorious’ was able to finish the round before the fight was waved off by the doctor at ringside.

On the replay, it seemed like McGregor had snapped his ankle, and at the UFC 264 post-fight press conference that was also what Dana White believed.

“It looked like the ankle to me, but I’m no doctor,” White said. “Once they get in there and do the X-rays on him and look at it, they’ll know exactly what’s wrong.”

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell then provided White with an update on McGregor’s condition which the UFC boss then relayed to the media in attendance.

“Lower tibia. The shin, I guess,” White said. “I don’t know how the f*ck they figured that out that quick.”

Due to the inconclusive end to their trilogy fight, White is hoping to book a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier at a later date.

“It’s all about timing, what’s going on, what’s happens since then,” White said. “Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. We don’t know long how he’s going to be out. How much his rehab and therapy he’s going to need.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

