Conor McGregor confirms December fighting return amid links to UFC 310 matchup

Amid continued links to a massive comeback at the end of the year after his failed return at the end of June, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed on social media today that he will fight in December at UFC 310.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, was scheduled to make his comeback at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, in a welterweight grudge fight against Michael Chandler.

Forced from a three-year hiatus-snapping return against the Missouri veteran, McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot just weeks from his comeback, with Chandler himself pulled from the card as a result.

Out of action since UFC 264, McGregor most recently took on common-foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

And sharing new training footage this weekend ahead of an expected return against Chandler – McGregor was mocked for his ability by incumbent bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley – with the duo engaging in a continued spat across social media.

Conor McGregor confirms December return to action

Targeted to fight at UFC 310 at the end of the year in the promotion’s final pay-per-view showing of the annum – despite claims from CEO, Dana White how he had no timeline for the Dubliner’s return, McGregor confirmed today he would fight in December.

“Yes,” Conor McGregor replied to a user on X who asked if he would be fighting in December of this year.

Without a victory in the last four years, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a dominant opening round knockout win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent walk to the welterweight limit – inside just 40-seconds.

