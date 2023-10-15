Former UFC title challenger, Darren Till reacts to last nights Misfits boxing card, labelling the top two fights as an ‘atrocity’.

After all the build-up, all the talk, KSI, Dillon Danis, Logan Paul and Tommy Fury put on what can only be described as underwhelming performances.

In Paul Vs. Danis the latter was happy to plod forward with a high guard, occasionally flicking out a pathetic jab and rarely landing anything of significance throughout the contest. then when things got bad, Danis would try to mix in some grappling, before being untimely disqualified. While Paul weighs well over 200lbs, sporting a physique that explains all his steroid accusations, the American had no pop on his shots. Paul clearly won the contest, but his skills are that of a novice – far below where his raging ego believes he is.

Fury Vs. KSI was a tough watch, with KSI chose to do a poor impression of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, bouncing on his toes before throwing wildly. Then came the clinching.

KSI would elect to clinch constantly throughout the fight, ruining the chances of any sort of action happening. Fury was not much better, for a supposed professional boxer, he was poor and showed nothing special.

Darren Till reacts

Fans of combat sports took to social media on mass to criticize performances from the ‘crossover’ kings.

One of which was Darren Till, who was in the arena for the action and would not hold back on any of them. ‘The Gorilla’ then laid out his plans to ‘comatose’ one of them after he takes out Mike Perry.

Watched an absolute atrocity last night in the form of ‘boxing’

Logan is dog shit. Tommy is even more dog shit. KSI is dog shit. Dillon couldn’t box eggs. No one won. Hell won cos we are living in it.@PlatinumPerry was the only real fighter there last night & after I knock him… — DT (@darrentill2) October 15, 2023 Logan is dog shit. Tommy is even more dog shit. KSI is dog shit. Dillon couldn’t even box eggs. No one won. Hell won cos we are living in it.

Till and Perry are currently talking up a potential boxing clash between them,

Do you agree with Darren Till?