Olajide Olayinka Williams, better known by fight fans as KSI, revealed some details regarding his run-in with UFC megastar Conor McGregor last month.

In August, both McGregor and KSI were inside London’s iconic O2 Arena to watch former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua square off with Finnish standout Robert Helenius. During one point in the evening, McGregor found himself inside the ring and took the opportunity to cut a promo on KSI who was sitting ringside for the festivities.

“I think we all know what he said,” KSI told fans in a YouTube video. “Something about me not knowing how to box, I think he was off his face and then he was forcing his s*ssy drink down AJ’s throat. Yeah, it was really weird.”

Conor McGregor calls out KSI to a bare knuckle boxing match pic.twitter.com/B0Q8nR4VFJ — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023

KSI Weighs His Future Options

On October 14, the social media star will return to the squared circle for a main event showdown with undefeated British standout Tommy Fury. The pair are scheduled to headline Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Machester.

“Conor’s a weird guy, man,” KSI continued. “I think he was trying to set up a fight, I think he wants to fight me, especially after what I do to Tommy [Fury]. I can see him getting excited and being like ‘Yeah, I want a piece of that’ and you know what? Fair. We’ll see, we’ll see if I’m down, we’ll see if I want to retire, see if I want to fight Jake [Paul] or Conor. I don’t know but I’ve got options, let me focus on Tommy first” (h/t Mirror).

KSI has teased a potential retirement from the sport once he steps inside the ring with Tommy Fury, but potential big-money matchups against the likes of Jake Paul could keep him in the game for a bit longer. If given the opportunity, we have no doubt that KSI would put off retirement to go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor, but we also can’t see the Irishman entertaining a fight with a YouTuber who’s had one professional fight. That was a split-decision win over Logan Paul in 2019.