Sharing a wide array of thoughts on his training partner and close friend, Dillon Danis’ disqualification loss to Logan Paul tonight in a professional boxing match in Manchester, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has deleted a post, which appears to show him mocking Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 in a UFC 264 trilogy rubber match.

And expected to make his return to the Octagon next year at the welterweight limit against Michael Chandler, ex-two-division champion, McGregor was tuning into tonight’s Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card in England – sharing thoughts on both Paul’s fight with Danis, as well as a headliner between Tommy Fury and KSI.

Conor McGregor mocks Logan Paul and Nina Agdal on social media

Amongst a wide and varied array of thoughts on the bout and tonight’s action from Manchester, McGregor, 35, appeared to target Agdal prior to Paul’s ringwalk – a subject which Danis had used to drawn-out effect ahead of the bout in a bid to wind-up and goad his Ohio-born opponent.

“Logan, me and her [Nina Agdal], what’s up,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted message on his official X account.

Conor McGregor on Nina Agdal: 'Logan, me and her, what's up.' pic.twitter.com/oqNwXOBk6M — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) October 14, 2023

Fighting Paul over the course of six, three minute rounds in a professional boxing match, Danis, a training partner of McGregor, ultimately was disqualified in the final round, after attempting to lock up multiple guillotine chokes on Paul, and even attempting a double-leg takedown in the fourth round of their co-headliner.

Criticized for lacklustre showings in the event’s co-headliner and main event, the above-mentioned, Danis was mocked, alongside British content creator, KSI, who claimed he was the victim of a “robbery” in his majority decision loss to Fury in their tightly-contested main event bout.

