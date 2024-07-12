Conor McGregor again takes aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov amid tax issue: ‘He betrayed and fled Russia’

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry is alive and well as the Irishman took aim at ‘The Eagle’ in a deleted tweet.

McGregor quote tweeted an ESPN tweet from 2018 about Nurmagomedov saying he’ll leave the UFC if they get rid of his teammates. Out of nowhere, the Irishman responded to it and claimed Nurmagomedov had since left his wife, and he sent out a tweet which he quickly deleted, but it was captured by Spinnin Backfist.

This rivalry will never end. pic.twitter.com/QG5XLFTJ0K — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 12, 2024

“Fast forward he has since abandoned, betrayed, and fled Russia entirely. Leaving his children and mother and wife/cousin behind,” Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The tweet seemingly came out of nowhere, but McGregor did delete it, which he is known to do. But, it’s clear the Irishman is still not a fan of Nurmagomedov and continues to take shots at him whenever possible.

Conor McGregor blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov over tax situation

Earlier this year, a report came from Russia that Khabib Nurmagomedov owes $3.3 million to the Russian Federal Tax Service and his accounts have been frozen.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen McCarthy

To no surprise, after the report came out, McGregor blasted Nurmagomedov over the tax reports and said it was typical rat behavior.

“That’s typical rat behavior,” Conor McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Ryan

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

It’s clear that McGregor is still not a fan of Nurmagomedov and it’s likely he will continue to take shots at him whenever possible.