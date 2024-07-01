Report – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s accounts seized by Russian Federal Tax Service over $3 million debt

ByCraig Pekios
Report - Khabib Nurmagomedov's accounts seized by Russian Federal Tax Service over $3 million debt

Things have gone from bad to worse for former UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In May, reports surfaced claiming that the UFC Hall of Famer owed 297 million rubles, or $3.3 million, to the Russian Federal Tax Service. As a result, multiple accounts associated with Nurmagomedov’s businesses and charities were frozen by the government.

According to Russian online news outlet Mash and REN TV, ‘The Eagle’ has now seen his personal accounts seized, financially crippling the once celebrated star. The FTS seemingly confirmed the decision on its website, stating, “There are valid decisions on suspension for the specified taxpayer.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The seizure comes in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack in Dagestan that saw Russian armed forces raid Nurmagomedov’s MMA gym in Makhachkala as part of the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler dishes details on his meeting with the UFC to reschedule Conor McGregor fight

One of the militants responsible for the deaths of more than 20 people was identified as Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a 2-0 fighter and former pupil of the school who is said to have trained with Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ vehemently denied reports that Kagirov was ever a member of the Eagles MMA fight team.

“The terrorist is not our student, that is absolute nonsense, it’s not true,” Nurmagomedov told Red Corner MMA. “Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team.”

Conor McGregor Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest setback

Once news of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest run-in with Russian authorities hit social media, it didn’t take long for his greatest rival, Conor McGregor to chime in.

“Broke and on the run if you see him tell him push ups for cash,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on X accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor has also had plenty to say about the recent raid on Nurmagomedov’s gym in the Dagestan capital, all of which you can read right here.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler confirms crunch talks with UFC, claims Conor McGregor fight will happen 'Quicker than you think'

With Nurmagomedov’s financial situation looking dire, could we see ‘The Eagle’ come out of retirement and make his triumphant return to the Octagon?

Khabib Nurmagomedov
READ MORE:  Unhinged Conor McGregor accuses Khabib's gym of holding drug testers hostage: 'All will come out'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts