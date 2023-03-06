Conor McGregor heaps praise on Jon Jones following UFC 285 title win: ‘That was incredible, f*cking brilliant’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor was in attendance at UFC 285 over the course of last weekend to watch Jon Jones become a two-weight champion himself, courtesy of a clear-cut submission win over Ciryl Gane – describing the victory as “incredible” from the Endicott native.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, had travelled back to Las Vegas at the end of last month, where he began filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 where he serves as an opposing coach against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Sharing a brief prediction ahead of Jones’ victory at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor – who was reportedly involved in a heated run-in whilst filming with Chandler on Friday in ‘Sin City’, claimed he was hopeful of seeing Jones fulfil his “destiny”.

Conor McGregor revels in Jon Jones’ title victory at UFC 285

Reflecting on Jones’ dominant guillotine choke win over former interim heavyweight champion, Gane – McGregor, who was front and center at the T-Mobile Arena alongside fiancé, Dee Devlin, and Roadhouse co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal – described Jones’ performance as “f*cking brilliant”.

“That was incredible by Jon (Jones) last night!” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Even better to see it live! The man (Jones) should have had two belts presented to him. And both sparkling. He did it. F*cking brilliant @JonnyBones! Congrats!”

Sidelined from the Octagon since his UFC 264 headliner with former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Off the back of his submission win over Gane, Jones, the newly-minted heavyweight champion is now expected to headline UFC 290 against former two-time division belt holder, Stipe Miocic in July during International Fight Week.