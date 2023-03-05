Conor McGregor successfully predicts UFC 285 title win for Jon Jones: ‘I’m coming back soon, baby’

In attendance for UFC 285, last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor successfully predicted a heavyweight title victory for Jon Jones – before providing an update on his impending Octagon comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, returned to ‘Sin City’ alongside his family last month, where he began filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 – where he will serve as an opposing coach against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Appearing at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins, McGregor took the stage where he embraced the above-mentioned, Jones, before announcing filming for Roadhouse would be taking place at the MGM Grand – a remake which McGregor features in alongside award-winning Hollywood frontman, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sharing his thoughts on Jones’ vacant heavyweight title pursuit against former interim division champion, Ciryl Gane earlier this week, the Dubliner insisted he was very interested to see how the Rochester native would look having taken three years away from active competition.

Conor McGregor provides update on fighting future

Sitting front and center at the T-Mobile Arena last night alongside his fiancé, Dee Devlin, McGregor bellowed instructions to fighters throughout the night, before predicting a victory for Jones – and warning fans of his upcoming return to active competition.

“It’s amazing to be back here,” Conor McGregor said at UFC 285. “I love fighting so much. I’m super eager to get back in [the Octagon] myself. It’s great to be back here to feel the energy of Las Vegas. And, I’m coming soon, baby, yeah.”



“I’d like to see (Jon) Jones fulfil his destiny, up at heavyweight, and be successful,” Conor McGregor said prior to the main event fight. “It’s a tough fight, and I wish both men well – i’d like to see Jones do it – I Iike (Ciryl) Gane also, though, so. I’m neutral.

Successfully predicting the outcome of the event’s headliner, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jones managed to clinch the vacant heavyweight crown inside just two minutes against Gane, latching onto a front headlock following a takedown, before nabbing a taut mounted guillotine choke at the Octagon fence.