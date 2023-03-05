Michael Chandler involved in run-In with Conor McGregor during filming of TUF 31: ‘We don’t like each other’

UFC president, Dana White has confirmed how The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposing coaches, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler were involved in somewhat of a run-in on Friday earlier this week, with the latter explaining how himself and the Dubliner are not as cordial as they once were in each other’s company.

Dana White confirms run-in between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Beginning filming for the latest instalment of reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter in the final days of last month, Chandler, and former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, are alleged to have engaged in some form of an altercation during a run-in on Friday earlier this year, as per UFC leader, White.

“(Michael) Chandler and Conor (McGregor) were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC 285. “They do not like each other now. A lot sh*t went down on Friday.”





“There was a lot of sh*t that went down on Friday, yeah,” White explained. “I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days, but not good.”

Briefly speaking with the assembled media himself during UFC 285 last night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender and one-time vacant title challenger, insisted that himself and Conor McGregor are no longer on good terms.

“Conor and I are natural-born competitors,” Michael Chandler said. “I came here to prove I’m better than him in every sense of the world. Even in the brash trash-talk he has respect for the sport and purity of mixed martial arts and its competitors.”



“I don’t think we like each other very much,” Michael Chandler explained. (H/T Alan Dawson)