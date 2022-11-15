Audit tools finds Conor McGregor, Jon Jones have the most fake Twitter followers among UFC stars

SparkToro, a fake follower audit tool, has claimed that former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, and former two-time light heavyweight best, Jon Jones have the most fake followers on their respective official Twitter accounts, amongst their other UFC roster mates.

A former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, who currently has 9.6 million Twitter followers at the time of publication, also has an estimated 4 million fake followers among that count as per the aforenoted fake follower audit tool – 42% of his overall count.

Coming in second place on the list as per SparkToro, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jones, who currently boasts 2.7 million Twitter followers, however, over 1 million followers are estimated to be fake on Jones’ account – 40% of his respective count.

In the report detailed, former UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt has the overall highest percentage of fake followers on his Twitter account, with 176,333 of his overall 361,000 follower count fake – a massive 46%. Garbrandt tops that list ahead of former two-time bantamweight champion and two-time opponent and former teammate, T.J. Dillashaw.

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion turned professional boxer, Anderson Silva comes in second place in the overall list of fake followers count, with 2.8 million of his whopping 7.5 million of his following reportedly fake, 38%, in fact.

Conor McGregor is expected to make a UFC return next year

Expected to remain sidelined until the early stages of next year at the very earliest, former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, must first, however, complete a period of 6 months in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, having yet to submit a drug test since the third quarter of last year.

The 34-year-old also confirmed his intentions to make an Octagon return at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, having most recently competed at the weight class back in January 2020, defeating Donald Cerrone.