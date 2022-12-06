Conor McGregor blasts UFC commentator Joe Rogan over PEDs accusation: ‘He looks like his piss melts his knickers’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at promotional color-commentator, Joe Rogan, after the latter questioned if the Dubliner was utilizing PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) to aid his recovery from a fractured tibia and fibula suffered in July of last year.

McGregor, 34, has been sidelined since UFC 264 last year, headlining against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s rubber match trilogy bout, McGregor suffered a fracture of his left tibia and fibula in the opening frame.

In the time since, McGregor, who has yet to be subject to anti-doping testing by anti-doping agency, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) since the third quarter of last year, has experienced a significant mass and size increase, leading many in the community to speculate that the Crumlin native is utilizing PEDs to help recover from his injury.

Rogan, a staple in the promotion’s commentary booth recently addressed the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion’s drastic weight increase, joking how a urine sample provided by McGregor would likely melt through a USADA testing apparatus.

Conor McGregor takes aim at UFC commentator, Joe Rogan

Taking aim at the veteran caller in a now-deleted post on his official Twitter, Conor McGregor poked fun at Joe Rogan’s history in Taekwondo, as well as speculating that the podcast host is far from ‘clean’ himself.

“Joe (Rogan) looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company (UFC) that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Oh Taekwondo competition, call the cops hahahahaah.”

Conor McGregor had a response for Joe Rogan 😬 pic.twitter.com/LwHOICyIal — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 6, 2022

Expected to make his Octagon return at the welterweight limit of 170lbs in the summer of next year, McGregor has been linked with matchups against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, and former division champion, Rafael dos Anjos recently.

McGregor’s most recent professional victory came in the form of a January 2020 knockout win over future Hall of Fame inductee, the now-retired, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight.