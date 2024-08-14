Conor McGregor Hits Back at Dana White’s Claim: ‘WE WANT DECEMBER!’

Conor McGregor wants December!

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White ruffled some feathers when he declared that the Irish megastar would not compete in 2024.

"Not this year. He won't fight this year."



Dana White says Conor McGregor's comeback is postponed until 2025. pic.twitter.com/CGojv5JkIU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 14, 2024

“We talked and he wants to fight,” White said of McGregor following Tuesday’s DWCS premiere. “We’ll figure it out. Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”

While the news didn’t necessarily come as a shock to fight fans who have grown disenfranchised with the former two-division titleholder, McGregor himself snapped back at White’s comments, making it clear that he’ll be ready to go for the end of the year.

“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”

It’s possible that White could simply be playing with our emotions. Unfortunately, we probably won’t know for sure for a couple more months, ensuring speculation will continue to run rampant among the MMA media.

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor will soon be a ‘Distant Memory’

It’s been more than three years since we last saw Conor McGregor step foot inside the Octagon. Originally, the Irishman was expected to make his return to the cage on June 29, headlining UFC 303 in Las Vegas against former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after McGregor bowed out due to a broken pinky toe.

Chandler, who has been more than patient while waiting for McGregor to get his sh*t together, may be ready to face the reality of the situation and give up hope on ever getting his red panty night.