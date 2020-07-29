Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson is hoping to secure a fight against one of the best 155lb fighters after suffering his first loss since 2014 at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 on May 9.

Ferguson was supposed to face off against lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year but that fight fell through due to the ongoing global pandemic. ‘El Cucuy’ accepted a fight with late replacement opponent Justin Gaethje instead. Things didn’t go well for Ferguson on fight night. He was dominated for four rounds before being stopped in the fifth and final round by ‘The Highlight’.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN Ferguson indicated he is ready to return and is eyeing fight with two of the best lightweights in the world, he said.

“You want to give me Conor, give me Conor. You want to give me Poirier, we’ll make that happen. Then we’ll fight the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

Poirier seems the most likely option after he returned to winnings ways against Dan Hooker in one of the best fights 2020 has had to offer. Both men put it all on the line over five rounds, but it was ‘The Diamond’ who emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Post-fight Poirier spoke about his desire to fight Ferguson and it looks like he may now get his wish.

Conor McGregor is currently retired from the sport. The Irish superstar walked away from the sport earlier this year after becoming frustrated by the lack of fights available too him. McGregor had hoped his win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone would be one of many in 2020 but he has been unable to compete due to the coronavirus crisis. A fight with Ferguson may well be enough to coax him out of retirement, especially considering the fact a win against ‘El Cucuy’ is a sure-fire way to earn a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Who do you want to see Tony Ferguson fight next?