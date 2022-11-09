Conor McGregor claims he is the highest-paid first-time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of the accolades”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has already claimed he is the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, after finishing his scenes for his movie debut.

It has already been revealed that the Irishman will appear in the Amazon remake of the classic combat sports film 1980’s ‘Road House’, where he will also star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Conor McGregor will hit the big screen in the “Road House” remake 🎬



Full story: https://t.co/N3mvUxdbCC pic.twitter.com/YMH7PpwOSU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 4, 2022

However, it is yet to be disclosed exactly who Conor McGregor will be playing in his acting debut, nevertheless, we have been told he will be playing an original character rather than a cameo performance of himself.

Despite the film not being scheduled to air until 2023, ‘Notorious’ couldn’t help but begin to brag about the amount of money he has earned from his first acting job, which he has claimed is more than anyone has ever made from their big screen debut.

“I’m the highest-paid first-time actor of all time. Add that to the rest of my accolades,” Mcgregor stated in a since-deleted social media post.

Conor McGregor did all his own stunts during the remake of Road House

McGregor is confident that he has earned every penny from his acting debut after also doing all his own stunts. Although some of those scenes have left him a little worse for wear.

‘McGregor picked up some injuries doing his own stunts’ – IMAGE: @THENOTORIOUSMMA – INSTAGRAM

“I’m still recovering. I done all my own stunts for this,” McGregor exclaimed.

“I didn’t think the stunt double we had looked like me so I wouldn’t have him used. To my detriment. It was hard work.”

Nevertheless, a couple of cuts won’t stop the former UFC dual-weight Champion as he still sets his sights on an early 2023 return to the Octagon.

Dana White recently spoke about the topic and suggested the earliest possible return in April. However, after not being drug tested by USADA for the entirety of 2022 he will have to enrol on an anti-doping programme for a minimum of six months before he can fight again.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s acting debut will be worth the big bucks?