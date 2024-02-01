Ben Askren shuts down future UFC title fight for Conor McGregor: ‘He hasn’t beaten anyone meaningful since 2016’

Former welterweight contender, Ben Askren has shut down the chances of a future title foray for former two-division champion, Conor McGregor after his expected return to the UFC later this year, claiming the Dubliner has not beaten any meaningful name in over eight years.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight championship holder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to three-time foe, Dustin Poirier.

And expected to make his return to the Octagon in the summer – potentially at UFC 302 at the end of June during International Fight Week, McGregor revealed he is planning a comeback bout at the middleweight limit against The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler.

With UFC 300 in April still without a main event fight, fans have speculated that the Dubliner may find himself installed in the headliner – with other suggesting the introduction of a super lightweight title on the card at the 165 pounds, involving the ex-two-weight champion.

Conor McGregor ruled from future title fight

However, as far as former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA welterweight titleholder, Askren is concerned, McGregor’s recent losing skid should see him skirted from any sort of title fight in the future.

“Conor McGregor hasn’t beaten anyone meaningful since 2016,” Ben Askren told Daniel Cormier during a recent interview. “We’re in 2024, the last time Conor McGregor beat anyone meaningful, Barack Obama was president. Bro, that’s wild, think about that.” (H/T MMA News)

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor most recently landed a first round high-kick knockout win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, inside just 40-seconds at the welterweight limit.

Do you think Conor McGregor can work his way back to a title showdown?