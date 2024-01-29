Conor McGregor calms Michael Chandler’s concerns ahead of expected UFC fight: ‘The yacht has a gym’

Amid concerns from incoming foe, Michael Chandler that ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor may be slacking in his training regime ahead of an expected summer matchup between the duo – the UFC star has informed him that he has plenty of training equipment stacked on his yacht.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 264 back in 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier.

Himself yet to return since a loss to former interim lightweight titleholder, Poirier, Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the Louisana native back in 2022 in the pair’s clash at Madison Square Garden.

And despite claims he’s set to fight Chandler at UFC 302 at the end of June during International Fight Week, Dublin striker, McGregor’s claims have been squashed by UFC CEO, Dana White, who claims no plans are currently in place for his comeback.

Conor McGregor mocks Michael Chandler’s concerns

Amid links to a potential April return atop a monumental UFC 300 card – which McGregor has called for, Chandler urged the former to avoid missing out on training.

“I get it,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “He’s (Conor McGregor) coming off an injury, so that said, now that @TheNotoriousMMA is healthy… the question is, why wouldn’t it be #UFC300? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid…”

And in response to Chandler, McGregor has attempted to calm his concerns, revealing his yacht has a gym of it’s own.



“Yacht has gym,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

