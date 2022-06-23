Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor is potentially facing “further charges” following a March 22. incident in Dublin, where the 33-year-old was accused of dangerous driving

Conor McGregor, a native of Crumlin, was accused of dangerous driving at two locations on March 22. this year, and subsequently charged with two counts of dangerous driving at the N4/M50 interchange in Palmerstown and the Lucan Road.

The former undisputed UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, with an address at Ladycastle, Straffan, Co. Kildare also seen his Bentley Continental GT briefly seized by An Garda Siochana before he later appeared at Lucan Garda Station.

Back in April, McGregor, who was also accused of driving without insurance, as well as a license and failure to produce documents within 10 days, was given an 11-week adjournment at the Blanchardstown District Court after the UFC star’s solicitor, Michael Staines confirmed that McGregor had shown his insurance and license documentation to the arresting garda.

“This matter, the file is with the DDP (Director of Public Prosecution) for consideration,” Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Judge David McHugh when speaking of Conor McGregor’s case.

Sergeant Sweeney also asked Judge McHugh to adjourn the case “for consideration of further charges”. (Transcribed by RTÉ)

McGregor had consented to the request as per his solicitor, Staines, however, the 33-year-old has yet to indicate a plea in relation to the case.”

Conor McGregor has been sidelined from MMA for over 11 months

McGregor, who has been linked with a return to the UFC before the close of 2022 or at the beginning of next year, was remanded on continuing bail and was instructed to appear in court again on September 8. Awaiting direction for the DDP.

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts outing, McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July of last year, suffering a fractured left tibia to boot.