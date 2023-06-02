Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has shown fans his newfound weapon, during the preview for the upcoming Ultimate Fighter episodes.

The UFC superstar hasn’t been in the Octagon for nearly two years since fracturing his tibia and fibula during his trilogy bout with rival Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Following a string of underwhelming performances, the leg injury he suffered against Poirier had most critics questioning whether McGregor would ever compete in the UFC again.

However, to the delight of Conor McGregor fans, the Irishman promised MMA fans he would mark his return to the cage as the best ever as he looks to further cement his legacy.

After a long recovery process, ‘The Notorious’ is now back in fighting shape and is preparing for his first test back against fan favorite, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA).

Conor McGregor unleashes “titanium shin bone” on TUF contestant

Not only did McGregor promise fans the greatest return in combat sports history, but following his leg surgery the 34-year-old insisted his left leg would be “unbreakable” after being fitted with a metal rod even primitively labeling it as a “titanium shin bone”.

“What I needed was a titanium shin bone and now I’ve got a titanium rod from the knee to the ankle, the doctor says it’s unbreakable,” McGregor expressed after UFC 264.

“Once I keep building back, playing with the balance, then build the strength – and I have an unbreakable titanium leg. I’m like Arnie [Arnold Schwarzenegger] in Terminator 2! I’ve got all the tools to do this and I’m going to do it.”

Almost two years later, MMA fans are still itching to see the return of this new reformed, and regenerated Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately for those fans, the wait continues until McGregor renters the USADA testing pool and completes at least six months of testing before being permitted to compete again.

So, until then it is still uncertain whether the fight will be scheduled for some time this year.

In the meantime, the pair have recently filmed the most recent series of the MMA reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter [TUF].

Conor McGregor was infamously on the show back in 2015 when the Irishman threw himself into the show providing moments that will forever be remembered by MMA fans.

In comparison, the Irishman has begun to do the same for TUF 31 and has even been going back and forth in sparring with some of his fighters.

Despite his eagerness to provide his students with invaluable experience, McGregor appeared to get a little too overzealous during a sparring session with a student whom he dropped with a destabilizing left kick to the body.

“How was being on Conor’s team?” pic.twitter.com/UA2kOIP1XW — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 1, 2023

Following the viral clip, some have accused the former dual-weight UFC champion of being naive and selfish for going too hard against the guys he’s supposed to be training.

Regardless, this was one of the few glimpses of McGregor following his leg injury and from what we have seen the ‘titanium shin bone’ might be something for Chandler to look out for.

Do you think Conor McGregor should be sparring with his students during TUF?