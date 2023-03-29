Video – Conor McGregor posts new sparring footage from TUF 31 shoot: ‘I love fighting so dearly’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has posted new footage of himself sparring at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, amongst members of team during filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31 – expressing his love for fighting.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has yet to return to active competition since July 2021, headlining UFC 264 in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Returning to Las Vegas earlier this year, McGregor wrapped up filming on TUF 31 earlier this month, ahead of an expected welterweight fight against one-time vacant lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler later this year.

Yet to return to the USADA testing pool, McGregor, who akin to his other respective athletes must spend a period of six months in the anti-doping agencies pool, as well as provide two negative drug tests, claimed he did not need to spend time in the pool before making a return, before calling for USADA to be disbanded.

Conor McGregor notes his “love” for fighting in new sparring footage

Sharing footage this Wednesday morning of himself sparring and sharing the mats with members of his Ultimate Fighter 31 team, Crumlin native, McGregor described his love for the sport.

“I love fighting so dearly,” Conor McGregor posted on Instagram,“ I had a great experience coaching and training with a solid crew of young athletes on @espn’s @ultimatefighter! Alongside my long time, all time, all star team! Airing May 20th everywhere. @ufc.”

In his most recent professional victory, Conor McGregor stopped recent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone with a 40-second TKO back in January 2020 at the welterweight limit.

Forced to snap a run of two consecutive losses for the first time in his mixed martial arts career in his Octagon return later this year, McGregor recently confirmed plans to take his training camp to Big Bear, California.