Conor McGregor picked to fight for title with UFC win over Michael Chandler: ‘He’s the biggest star in the sport’

Amid links to a return to the Octagon next year in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been backed to likely earn a title fight should be beat the veteran, by Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make a return to the Octagon next year for the first time since his loss to the former interim champion, McGregor has been pegged to fight the above-mentioned former title challenger, Chandler at the welterweight limit – potentially at UFC 300 in April of next year.

And according to Bisping, the former middleweight champion claims McGregor would likely earn himself a title siege with a victory over the Missouri veteran – predicting the duo likely fight at UFC 300.

Michael Bisping picks Conor McGregor to fight for a UFC title again

“I think he’s got to do six months of testing to prove that there’s not going to be any surprises shall we say, and six months from now I believe lands on UFC 300. So, that’s not an official announcement from me, but all the timing lines up perfectly for a massive return: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler,” Bisping told TalkSPORT.



“More than likely, if you asked me where I’d put my money, UFC 300, Las Vegas, what a crazy event that would be,” Bisping explained. “If Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler, he will fight for the title next, simple as that. He’s the biggest star in the sport, he’s the biggest star in combat sports. Does he beat Michael Chandler? I don’t know.”

