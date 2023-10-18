Conor McGregor blasts Islam Makhachev: ‘When cousins have sex and have a child, this is the result’

Ahead of UFC 294 this weekend, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, claiming the Russian is a result of inbreeding in another scathing attack on those associated with arch-enemy, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 294 this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on undisputed featherweight titleholder and pound-for-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch of their February title rematch in Perth, Australia.

Initially scheduled to headline this weekend’s return to the Middle East in a title fight re-run against former champion, Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the bout just 10 days’ out, after suffering a nasty cut on his eyebrow during the final sparring session of his camp.

Conor McGregor unleashes brutal attack on Islam Makhachev

Himself receiving major props for taking a short-notice lightweight title defense against Volkanovski this weekend, Makhachev has been blasted by the above-mentioned, McGregor, however, with the Dubliner claiming the lightweight champion was born as a result of an incestuous relationship.



“This guy [Islam Makhachev] is a gumbeen (sic),” Conor McGregor said of Islam Makhachev on his official X account. “This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result.”

This guy is a gumbeen. This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result. https://t.co/Eq29ofRzfg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 18, 2023

Himself sidelined from the Octagon since July 2021, McGregor has yet to return to the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Expected to make his return to active competition next year, McGregor recently returned to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool to boot, ahead of an earmarked fight with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit in 2024.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Islam Makhachev in the future?