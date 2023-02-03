UFC star Conor McGregor donates €1,000,000 to help extend Crumlin Boxing Club ahead of Octagon return

Former two-weight UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, Conor McGregor has pumped more money into his local community – this time donating €1,000,000 into his old boxing club, Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, as the club look to extend their single story facility to a three story gym.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

For that camp, as well as his rematch with Poirier in January of that year – and his knockout win over Donald Cerrone back in January 2020, Conor McGregor brought veteran Crumlin Boxing Club, Phil Sutcliffe into his corner and camp.

And the 34-year-old Crumlin has now donated a sum of €1,000,000 into extending and renovating Crumlin Boxing Club.

“Conor McGregor paid €1,000,000 to get Crumlin Boxing Club extended making it the Best Boxing Club on the planet & 3 best coaches also, Philip, Bra, & Stephen (Irish flag emoji),” Crumlin Boxing Club posted on their official Tik Tok account. (H/T Jordan Ellis)

Conor McGregor has quietly donated €1M to his old boxing gym 👏💰 pic.twitter.com/TZTErUWSXi — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) February 3, 2023

Conor McGregor is set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 in his UFC return

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year, reports confirmed earlier this week how McGregor would be returning to the UFC and would coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 as part of his comeback to active competition, with the season return set to feature lightweight division fighters.

And while an official opposing coach for McGregor has yet to be officially confirmed by the organization, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, and one-time vacant title chaser, Michael Chandler have both thrown their name into the hat to coach against the former duel-weight champion later this annum.