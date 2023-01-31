Michael Chandler envisions war in potential Conor McGregor fight: ‘Just two dudes trying to finish each other’

Welcoming the opportunity to share the Octagon with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor – particularly at the finale of a potential Ultimate Fighter 31 showdown, Michael Chandler promises a whirlwind first round against the Dubliner ahead of a potential showdown.

Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, reports emerged detailing how 34-year-old former undisputed lightweight and feartherweight champion, McGregor would be making a return to the UFC as part of a coaching role on The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year, however, an opposing coach has yet to be determined by the organization.

The recent news follows speculation that the Crumlin striker would be featuring on the reality television show for the second time during his UFC tenure, after he revealed on social media last week how the promotion had approached him with an offer to feature on the show.

Michael Chandler sells potential showdown with Conor McGregor

And off the back of McGregor’s confirmation that an offer was on the table, both lightweight contenders, Tony Ferguson, and the aforenoted, Chandler noted their interest in serving as coaches on the show against the Dubliner.

“Everybody knows I would be down,” Michael Chandler said during an appearance on Believe You Me. “Me [and] Conor (McGregor) on TUF – whether it be for six weeks, however, long we will be filming that thing, the tension, the rivalry, the competition, the trash talk – just the animosity that would be built up and then go into a training camp, and then you know, fight later on after the show.”

“I want the fight,” Michael Chandler explained. “Everybody knows that the fans want the fight, Dana (White) have gone public saing he wants that fight, so the UFC wants the fight. I’ve actually heard from numerous UFC people, that that’s the fight that a lot of people are talking about. Man [it’s a] huge fight.”

Offering to even compete at the welterweight level of 170lbs to land a fight with McGregor, Chandler claimed the opening round of their potential matchup would be truly “massive”.

“Can you imagine the first round – we go out there and then, just two dudes trying to finish each other in the first round,” Michael Chandler said. “Massive.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

Last featuring on the main card of UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Chandler suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier last year.