Conor McGregor dropped a few tidbits of information while in Los Angeles celebrating his youngest son’s birthday.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, the Irishman was spotted by TMZ Sports in the streets of L.A. with his son. During the brief encounter, McGregor shed a little bit of light on his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. Expected to square off with ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, McGregor was asked when the fight would happen. McGregor didn’t provide an exact date, but his response was nonetheless encouraging given the lack of recent updates.

“Soon. Very soon. An announcement soon,” McGregor insisted.

Conor McGregor was also asked about his recent vow to capture the UFC’s all-time knockouts record that is currently co-held by veteran Matt Brown and heavyweight fan-favorite Derek Lewis. “Just get back to it,” McGregor replied when asked how he plans to steal the record for himself. “Get back to it. There’s only five KOs to go so I’m almost there already.”

Conor McGregor is currently sitting at eight knockouts in his UFC tenure. However, seven of those came between 2013, the year of his promotional debut, and 2016, the year he became a two-division champion. Since then, he has only secured one knockout inside the Octagon. That came against UFC Hall of Fame inductee Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2020. That also represents his last win under the UFC banner since becoming a champ-champ.

Fans looking to get their Conor McGregor fix won’t have to wait too long. The Irishman will feature in the upcoming season of the UFC’s long-running reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor will coach opposite the man slated to be his next opponent, Michael Chandler. A preview for the show recently made headlines as it teased the intense rivalry between two of the lightweight division’s biggest names.

“I’ll see you soon,” McGregor concluded with a smile.