Conor McGregor is determined to steal the UFC knockout record that both Matt ‘The Immortal’ Brown and Derrick Lewis currently share.

Brown, 42, lived up to his moniker on Saturday night at UFC Charlotte, scoring his 13th career knockout inside the Octagon against fellow veteran Court McGee. With the win, Brown jumped to the top of the all-time knockouts list, sharing the running record with heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Following his victory, Brown vowed to continue pursuing highlight-reel finishes in hopes of one day being the sole owner of the illustrious record.

However, Irish superstar Conor McGregor may have something to say about that. Following Brown’s impressive first-round knockout, ‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter, sharing his desire to surpass both Matt Brown and Derrick Lewis before hanging up his gloves.

“Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s,” McGregor tweeted after UFC Charlotte. “Him and ‘The Beast’ Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

Conor McGregor Has a Lot of Work Ahead of Him to Capture the UFC Knockouts Record

To achieve his goal, Conor McGregor will need to put in some serious work. He currently holds eight career knockouts in the UFC, but seven of those came in his first three years with the promotion. Since earning a second-round knockout against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, McGregor has only secured one KO which came against UFC Hall of Fame inductee Donald Cerrone in 2020. The win against ‘Cowboy’ also represents his only victory inside the Octagon since becoming a two-division champion in 2016.

After suffering a nasty leg break in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, Conor McGregor is expected to make his return later this year in a highly anticipated clash with high-octane lightweight standout ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Before they step inside the Octagon, the pair will coach opposite one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, scheduled to begin airing on May 30.

McGregor is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool for a required six months of screening leaving some fans speculating as to whether or not the bout will ever actually come to fruition.